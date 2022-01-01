Lebanon restaurants you'll love
More about Snitz Creek Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Snitz Creek Brewery
7 N 9th St, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Creek Side Cheeseburger
|$13.00
American, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
|Pretzel Dipped Fish Fry
|$19.00
Made fresh to order with french fries, cole slaw and pickled red onion, malt vinegar aioli
|Boneless Wings
|$15.00
Tossed with your choice of hot, spicy bbq, sweet chili honey, bbq, or nashville hot sauce.
More about Quentin Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Quentin Tavern
81 W Main St, Lebanon
|Popular items
|OH Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of melt in your mouth slow cooked baby back ribs. Available with our "Meat a QT" rub, General Tso's, or Sweet BBQ sauce. Also available in Half rack.
|Going Back To Cali
|$12.99
Prime beef burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bell pepper
|Quesadilla - Chicken
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast meat with sweet peppers