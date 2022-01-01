Lebanon restaurants you'll love

Lebanon restaurants
Toast
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Lebanon restaurants

Snitz Creek Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Snitz Creek Brewery

7 N 9th St, Lebanon

Avg 4.5 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Creek Side Cheeseburger$13.00
American, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Pretzel Dipped Fish Fry$19.00
Made fresh to order with french fries, cole slaw and pickled red onion, malt vinegar aioli
Boneless Wings$15.00
Tossed with your choice of hot, spicy bbq, sweet chili honey, bbq, or nashville hot sauce.
More about Snitz Creek Brewery
Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OH Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of melt in your mouth slow cooked baby back ribs. Available with our "Meat a QT" rub, General Tso's, or Sweet BBQ sauce. Also available in Half rack.
Going Back To Cali$12.99
Prime beef burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bell pepper
Quesadilla - Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken breast meat with sweet peppers
More about Quentin Tavern
Red Headed League Public House image

 

Red Headed League Public House

33 S 8th Street, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Headed League Public House
