Lebanon American restaurants you'll love

Snitz Creek Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Snitz Creek Brewery

7 N 9th St, Lebanon

Avg 4.5 (986 reviews)
Boneless Wings$15.00
Tossed with your choice of hot, spicy bbq, sweet chili honey, bbq, or nashville hot sauce.
Pretzel Dipped Fish Fry$19.00
Made fresh to order with french fries, cole slaw and pickled red onion, malt vinegar aioli
Creek Side Cheeseburger$13.00
American, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Cheese Steak$12.99
Shaved Delmonico, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese; served in a Philly style roll
3 Bean N Beef Chili
Full of black angus beef, kidney, black and great northern beans, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato chili sauce
Wings$15.99
Ten crispy, fried chicken wings. Served with crispy celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Red Headed League Public House image

 

Red Headed League Public House

33 S 8th Street, Lebanon

No reviews yet
