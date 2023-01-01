Chicken parmesan in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road
Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road
1784 Quentin Road, Lebanon
|Chicken Parmesan
|$9.15
Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce and provolone cheese on an onion roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|PARMESAN CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
|$19.99
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken Breast With A Touch Of Lemon
Served With Sautéed Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, And
Spinach Then Tossed With Penne Pasta.