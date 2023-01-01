Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road

1784 Quentin Road, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$9.15
Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce and provolone cheese on an onion roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road
Item pic

 

Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
PARMESAN CHICKEN PRIMAVERA$19.99
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken Breast With A Touch Of Lemon
Served With Sautéed Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, And
Spinach Then Tossed With Penne Pasta.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

