Chicken wraps in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peppy Chicken Wrap$14.49
Grilled sliced chicken breast, parmesan peppercorn dressing, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese in your choice of wrap.
More about Quentin Tavern
Item pic

 

Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON-CHEDDAR CHICKEN WRAP$13.99
Toasted Garlic-Herb Tortilla Surrounding Slices Of Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch Dressing.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

