Chicken wraps in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Quentin Tavern
81 W Main St, Lebanon
|Peppy Chicken Wrap
|$14.49
Grilled sliced chicken breast, parmesan peppercorn dressing, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese in your choice of wrap.
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|BACON-CHEDDAR CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.99
Toasted Garlic-Herb Tortilla Surrounding Slices Of Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch Dressing.