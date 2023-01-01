Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve fajitas

A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road

626 Quentin Road, Lebanon

STEAK FAJITA PANINI$10.23
Prime Rib, Chedder Cheese, Green Onions and Peppers.
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

FAJITA CHICKEN$26.99
Grilled Chicken Breast With Peppers And Onions On A Sizzling Skillet. Served With Soft
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cheese Mix, Rice And Beans. Served With Chips & Salsa Rather Than Salad. Can Be Substituted With Lettuce Wrap.
*May Be Cooked To Order
FAJITA BEEF$26.99
Ribeye Steak With Peppers And Onions On A Sizzling Skillet. Served With Soft
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cheese Mix, Rice And Beans. Served With Chips & Salsa Rather Than Salad. Can Be Substituted With Lettuce Wrap.
*May Be Cooked To Order
