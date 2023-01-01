Fajitas in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve fajitas
A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road
626 Quentin Road, Lebanon
|STEAK FAJITA PANINI
|$10.23
Prime Rib, Chedder Cheese, Green Onions and Peppers.
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|FAJITA CHICKEN
|$26.99
Grilled Chicken Breast With Peppers And Onions On A Sizzling Skillet. Served With Soft
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cheese Mix, Rice And Beans. Served With Chips & Salsa Rather Than Salad. Can Be Substituted With Lettuce Wrap.
*May Be Cooked To Order
|FAJITA BEEF
|$26.99
Ribeye Steak With Peppers And Onions On A Sizzling Skillet. Served With Soft
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cheese Mix, Rice And Beans. Served With Chips & Salsa Rather Than Salad. Can Be Substituted With Lettuce Wrap.
*May Be Cooked To Order