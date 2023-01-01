Fajitas in Lebanon

Grilled Chicken Breast With Peppers And Onions On A Sizzling Skillet. Served With Soft

Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cheese Mix, Rice And Beans. Served With Chips & Salsa Rather Than Salad. Can Be Substituted With Lettuce Wrap.

*May Be Cooked To Order

