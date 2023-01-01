Grilled chicken quesadillas in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas
More about Quentin Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Quentin Tavern
81 W Main St, Lebanon
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast meat with sweet peppers
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.99
Garlic-Herb Tortilla Folded Over Char
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Onions,
And Cheese Then Grilled.
Served with Salsa and Sour Cream