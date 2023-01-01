Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken quesadillas in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lebanon
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Lebanon restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas

Quesadilla - Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken breast meat with sweet peppers
More about Quentin Tavern
Item pic

 

Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.99
Garlic-Herb Tortilla Folded Over Char
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Onions,
And Cheese Then Grilled.
Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Chicken Salad

Salmon Salad

Nachos

Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (286 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston