Salmon in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve salmon

Snitz Creek Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Snitz Creek Brewery

7 N 9th St, Lebanon

Avg 4.5 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$21.00
Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet O'Salmon Salad$17.99
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon available plain, "Sea a QT" rub or blackened.
Grilled Salmon Entree$19.99
Grill Faroe Island Salmon available plain, blackened, or "Sea a QT" rub along side two sides of your choice
Salmon Caesar Wrap$18.99
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon fillet dusted with Sea-a-QT seasoning, with lettuce, tomato, shaved cheese and Caesar dressing.
