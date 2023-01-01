Steak salad in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve steak salad
More about A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road
A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road
626 Quentin Road, Lebanon
|CHEESE STEAK SALAD
|$11.24
Serloin Steak, Romain Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, House Dressing
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|STEAK TIP PUB SALAD
|$16.99
Steak Tips Served Over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, And French Fries. Topped With Melted Cheese. 16.99
*May Be Cooked To Order