Stromboli in Lebanon

A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road

626 Quentin Road, Lebanon

LARGE ITALIAN STROMBOLI$16.99
Mozzarella, Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomato Sauce
LARGE CHICKEN PARM STROMBOLI$16.99
Mozzarella, Crispy chicken & Tomato Sauce
LARGE VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI$19.99
Tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, onions, green peppers & mushrooms, Mozzerella, Tomatoe Sauce
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK STROMBOLI 12"$19.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions And Mushroom And Pizza Cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI 12"$18.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Medium Wing Sauce, Pizza Cheese And Bleu Cheese Crumbles
HOUSE ITALIAN STROMBOLI 8"$13.99
Cooked Ham, Provolone, Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, American Cheese, And Pizza Cheese
