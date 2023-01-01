Stromboli in Lebanon
A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road
626 Quentin Road, Lebanon
|LARGE ITALIAN STROMBOLI
|$16.99
Mozzarella, Ham, Salami, Green Peppers, Onions & Tomato Sauce
|LARGE CHICKEN PARM STROMBOLI
|$16.99
Mozzarella, Crispy chicken & Tomato Sauce
|LARGE VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI
|$19.99
Tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, onions, green peppers & mushrooms, Mozzerella, Tomatoe Sauce
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK STROMBOLI 12"
|$19.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions And Mushroom And Pizza Cheese.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI 12"
|$18.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Medium Wing Sauce, Pizza Cheese And Bleu Cheese Crumbles
|HOUSE ITALIAN STROMBOLI 8"
|$13.99
Cooked Ham, Provolone, Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, American Cheese, And Pizza Cheese