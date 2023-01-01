Taco salad in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve taco salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Quentin Tavern
81 W Main St, Lebanon
|Taco Salad
|$16.99
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with mixed greens and your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, shaved ribeye or chili. Garnished with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|TACO SALAD: BEEF
|$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
|TACO SALAD: CHIICKEN BREAST
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla Bowl.