Taco salad in Lebanon

Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$16.99
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with mixed greens and your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, shaved ribeye or chili. Garnished with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.
More about Quentin Tavern
Item pic

 

Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SALAD: BEEF$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
TACO SALAD: CHIICKEN BREAST$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla Bowl.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

