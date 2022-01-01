Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve tacos

Snitz Creek Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Snitz Creek Brewery

7 N 9th St, Lebanon

Avg 4.5 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Taco
Fresh Haddock blackened, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken Taco
Chipotle chicken, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
Smoked Brisket Taco
House Smoked Brisket, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
More about Snitz Creek Brewery
Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$16.99
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with mixed greens and your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, shaved ribeye or chili. Garnished with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.
More about Quentin Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston