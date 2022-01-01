Tacos in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Snitz Creek Brewery
7 N 9th St, Lebanon
|Blackened Fish Taco
Fresh Haddock blackened, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
|Grilled Chicken Taco
Chipotle chicken, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
|Smoked Brisket Taco
House Smoked Brisket, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Cabbage Slaw, Cheese, side of Sour Cream
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Quentin Tavern
81 W Main St, Lebanon
|Taco Salad
|$16.99
Crispy corn tortilla chips covered with mixed greens and your choice of grilled chicken, blackened chicken, shaved ribeye or chili. Garnished with shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.