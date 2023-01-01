Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Quentin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Turkey Wrap$13.49
Roasted sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and mayo.
More about Quentin Tavern
Item pic

 

Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road

1784 Quentin Road, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Cranberry Wrap$9.75
Sliced turkey breast, cream cheese, provolone cheese, chopped lettuce, craisins and raspberry vinaigrette drizzle on a spinach wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Mill 72 Bake Shop And Cafe - Lebanon - 1784 Quentin Road

