LeBoy x Late Night Liquor
Late Night Liquor offers everything from beer & liquor to cigarettes and snacks.
1243 NE 11th Avenue
Location
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
