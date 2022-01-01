Go
Opened in February 2018, LeBus Bistro is a bar and restaurant serving American home-style eats and hand-crafted cocktails in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.

4201 Ridge Ave

Jamie's Croissant$14.00
Seared Salmon Nicoise$21.00
asparagus | green beans | tomatoes | avocado | fingerling potatoes | egg | kalamatas | creamy tarragon dressing
Mussels$13.00
mussels | white wine sauce | garlic | scallions | tomato
LeBus Thai Turkey Salad$16.00
scallions | spinach | red peppers | walnuts | noodles | sesame-ginger dressing
Berry Compote Muffin
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Egg & Sausage Sandwich$14.00
Seared Salmon Nicoise$21.00
green beans | asparagus | gold potatoes | tomatoes | egg | bibb lettuce | kalamata olives | avocado | tarragon aioli
Chocolate Cake w/ Ganache$6.00
Roasted Portabella$14.00
pesto | roasted peppers | arugula | melted fontina | focaccia
Location

4201 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
