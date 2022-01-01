Go
Toast

LED Restaurant and Lounge

The perfect environment for everyone here at LED restaurant And lounge...We have soul food wings and subs and even the best crab legs you'll ever taste!!!!

1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

Village Creamery

No reviews yet

Ice Cream Shop and more! Come enjoy our hot waffle ice cream sandwich, delicious milk shakes, and signature sundaes.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Tito's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston