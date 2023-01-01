Go
Banner picView gallery

Ledge Brewing Company - 15 Town Hall Rd

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

15 Town Hall Rd

Intervale, NH 03845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

15 Town Hall Rd, Intervale NH 03845

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,901
3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Thompson House Eatery
orange star4.9 • 2,678
193 Main St Jackson, NH 03846
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
orange star4.3 • 430
2680 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Sushki -
orange starNo Reviews
1857 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Caribbean Spice Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1769 White Mountain Highway Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
orange star4.6 • 558
19 Barnes Rd North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Intervale

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ledge Brewing Company - 15 Town Hall Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston