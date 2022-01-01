Ledger
Upscale restaurant & bar serving New England cuisine in a 19th-century bank building by Owner Matt O'Neil and Chef Daniel Gursha.
125 Washington St
Popular Items
Location
Salem MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
