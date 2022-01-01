Go
Upscale restaurant & bar serving New England cuisine in a 19th-century bank building by Owner Matt O'Neil and Chef Daniel Gursha.

125 Washington St

Popular Items

Popovers$9.00
two popovers, roasted garlic honey butter, beef dripping
Roasted Salmon$34.00
parsnip purée, charred spring onion romesco, asparagus, gribiche, salmon roe
Crispy Gem Salad$15.00
cabbage, radish, peanuts, wontons, sesame, carrot ginger vinaigrette
Mushroom Campanelle$29.00
mushrooms, spinach, leeks, parmesan cream
Double Burger$21.00
two smash patties, special sauce, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, salt baked fries, sesame seed bun
Short Rib Ragu$34.00
mafaldine, tomato, red wine, ricotta, herbs
Fried Brussel Sprouts$17.00
parmesan, caesar, za'atar
Half Chicken$30.00
sweet potato purée, chicken jus, snap peas, zucchini, baby carrots
Corned Beef Dinner$30.00
(for one) corned beef, cabbage, potato, carrots, mustard
Salem MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

Hi hi! We are Angelica and Eric of Odd Meter Coffee, a cozy, vibrant little spot in downtown Salem, MA, where we can celebrate our fellow humans and make delicious coffee.
Besides loving people and coffee, we believe there’s no point of being in business if we can’t have a positive impact on the world around us, so we’ve built a lot of our values into it. Success for us is about way more than profits. It’s about how much we can increase inclusivity and economic justice, reduce our impact on our beloved earth, and really connect with the people in our community.

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

Live Long and Pizza!
The Mission::
::To abduct traditional pizza and take over Salem with a quirky and delicious pizza experience.
Our designer pizzas are inspired by fresh and local ingredients and our draught selection changes daily and features only New England beers. Inside our restaurant is what we like to call “nerd”vana – whether it’s Doctor Who, Star Trek, Star Wars – we have something here for you.

Gulu-Gulu Cafe

Gulu Gulu Cafe is a bohemian outpost offering hard-to-come-by beer, coffee, and light fare. Marie Feldmannova and her husband, Steve Feldmann, named their quirky place after the cafe in Prague where they met.
Recalling the inspiration drawn from that Prague Cafe, Feldmann notes, “When we first started out, I don’t think people knew what to make of us. We have music, but we aren’t a club, we have food, but we aren’t really a restaurant, and when people used to say ‘cafe,’ they would think Starbucks. We definitely aren’t Starbucks.” .. Gulu Gulu is more comparable to Hemingway’s Closerie des Lilas.
– North Shore Magazine

Adriatic Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

