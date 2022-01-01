Go
Just LeDoux It Saloon

122 N Main Street

Popular Items

Sweet Tea$3.00
Tot-Chos$9.00
LeDoux Saloon's version of the classic starter. Your choice of golden shoestring fries or tater tots loaded with pickled jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions, and black olives with sour cream and melted cheese served on the side.
Add: Ground Beef $3, Chicken $4, Prime Rib $5
Naked 12$15.00
12 wings naked with 5 of our signature sauces.
S&V Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cage free, all natural grilled chicken breast with our homemade blueberry-jalapeno aioli and arugula, served on a brioche bun.
Steak Out Salad$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, or grilled salmon filet on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with Texas toast and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Wings$15.00
One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Diet coke$3.00
Bronco Burger$14.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
Ribs$19.00
Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.
Legerski Roll$13.00
Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.
Location

122 N Main Street

Sheridan WY

