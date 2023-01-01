Ledyard restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ledyard's top cuisines
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Must-try Ledyard restaurants
PIZZA
Ledyard Pizza
126 Gallup Hill Rd, Ledyard
Avg 4.1
(116 reviews)
Popular items
2 Liter
$3.25
LG Turkey Grinder
$10.99
20oz Bottle
$2.50
More about Ledyard Pizza
Valentinos
725 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard
No reviews yet
More about Valentinos
Alta Strada Foxwoods
240 Fox Tower Dr, Ledyard
No reviews yet
More about Alta Strada Foxwoods
