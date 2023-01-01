Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lee Vining restaurants you'll love

Go
Lee Vining restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lee Vining

Lee Vining's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Lee Vining restaurants

THE BASIN CAFE image

 

THE BASIN CAFE

349 Lee Vining Ave, Lee Vining

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Mo's$9.95
1 Pancake or 1 pc French Toast, 1 Egg and choice or 1 slice of Bacon or Sausage
Big Z's Breakfast Plate$16.95
Two Large Eggs any way you like 'em. Served with your choice of Bacon or Sausage, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes Or 2 pc French Toast served with our Pan Fried Potatoes.
Gobbler$16.95
Roast Turkey on White or Wheat Bread with Romaine Lettuce and Cranberry Mayo
More about THE BASIN CAFE
Mono Inn image

 

Mono Inn - 55620 US 395

55620 US-395, Lee Vining

No reviews yet
More about Mono Inn - 55620 US 395
Main pic

 

Lake View Lodge - 51285 Hwy 395

51285 Hwy 395, Lee Vining

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lake View Lodge - 51285 Hwy 395
Map

More near Lee Vining to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1200 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (450 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston