Come in and enjoy! When we are fully up and running you won't be disappointed! We have more selections, just call us and we will set you up!

115 Pitt Street

Popular Items

Delle Venezie$22.00
Villa Balestra Moscato$26.00
Sweet Rose Sparkling Wine
House Account$1.00
Copin Tous Ensemble$38.00
Medium Bodies from the Sonoma Coast of California
Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 2 People$25.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
West + Wilder 250ml$18.00
Hints of citrus, white peaches and tropical fruits, Languedoc Rousslin.
Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 4 People$40.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
Pimento Chz Dip$8.00
Zinfandel-Tobin James$25.00
Deep and Full bodied from Italy
Loveblock$30.00
Mt. Pleasant SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
