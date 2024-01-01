Pies in Leeds
Leeds restaurants that serve pies
The Three Earred Rabbit - Leeds
8101 Parkway Drive, Leeds
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.95
Saw's BBQ Leeds / Neighbors Brews and Pies
6200 Grand River parkway East suite 510, Leeds
|Grand River Pie
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, olive, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion.
|Chicken Pesto Pie
|$15.00
Pesto base, mozzarella cheese, smoked chicken, red onion, roasted bell pepper,
|Neighbors Pie
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, ham, Conecuh sausage, bacon, Italian sausage.