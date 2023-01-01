Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Harrisburg
  • /
  • Leeds Ltd Restaurant and Bar - 750 Eisenhower Boulevard
Banner picView gallery

Leeds Ltd Restaurant and Bar - 750 Eisenhower Boulevard

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

750 Eisenhower Boulevard

Harrisburg, PA 17111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

750 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg PA 17111

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G1 - Eisenhower Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
987 Eisenhower Blvd Swatara, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Lancaster Brewing Co. Harrisburg
orange starNo Reviews
469 Eisenhower Boulevard Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
The Pour House on Derry
orange starNo Reviews
6200 Derry Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4083 Londonderry Road Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Cool Joint Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Fulling Mill Road Middletown, PA 17057
View restaurantnext
Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints
orange starNo Reviews
314 Bridge Street New Cumberland, PA 17070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harrisburg

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 North Front Street Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
orange star4.8 • 165
4455 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Feed Your Soul
orange star4.3 • 88
421 Friendship Road, Suite 4 Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Harrisburg

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Leeds Ltd Restaurant and Bar - 750 Eisenhower Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston