Chocolate cake in
Leeds
/
Leeds
/
Chocolate Cake
Leeds restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Gracie's Luncheonette
969 Main St, Leeds
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Pretzel Cake Truffle
$1.50
More about Gracie's Luncheonette
Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
1147 Main Street, Leeds
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake
$10.00
Chocolate Torte Cake
$10.00
More about Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
