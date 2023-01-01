Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Leeds
/
Leeds
/
Pies
Leeds restaurants that serve pies
Gracie's Luncheonette
969 Main St, Leeds
No reviews yet
Salty Honey Pie
$6.50
Sour Cherry Pie
$7.00
More about Gracie's Luncheonette
Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
1147 Main Street, Leeds
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$21.00
More about Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
