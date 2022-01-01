Go
Lee's Burger Place

Friendly. Affordable. Fast. That's how we do burger! The best burgers made with passionate labor that's akin to a mother's love and a father's care that will keep you wanting more!

216 Sumner Street

Popular Items

French Fries (Medium)$3.20
Turkey Burger$8.50
Golden brown turkey patty on a butter toasted sesame roll topped with creamy avocado, grilled mushroom, lettuce, juicy tomato, American cheese & Lee's special sauce
Cheeseburger$7.50
6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with American cheese. choose your own topping.
Chicken Fingers$7.20
French Fries (Small)$1.95
Hamburger$6.95
6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll. choose your own topping.
French Fries (Lg)
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.20
6 oz patty on a butter toasted sesame roll with bacon and American cheese. choose your own topping.
Grilled Cheese$5.25
All Beef Pearl Hot Dog$4.20
Location

216 Sumner Street

Newton Center MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
