Lee's Pint and Shell
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2844 Hudson St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2844 Hudson St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Smaltimore
Come in and enjoy!
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Come in and enjoy!
Homeslyce
DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.
Lee's Pint and Shell
We are happy to be open to serve you for your carry out and delivery needs. 100% of your tips go directly to our service staff!
Please scroll to the bottom of your screen before submitting your order to add a tip.