Lee's Hoagie House

We are a fast casual restaurant. Great atmosphere and kid friendly. There is something for everybody on our menu!

WRAPS • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

266 S Main Street • $

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 **CHICKEN** CHEESE STEAK$10.99
1/2 TUNAFISH$10.89
1/2 TUNAFISH$10.89
1/2 TURKEY BREAST$11.09
1/2 TURKEY BREAST$11.09
ONION RINGS$6.25
1/2 ITALIAN$10.39
1/2 ITALIAN$10.39
1/2 CHEESE STEAK$11.19
Large Chips$3.99
ANGUS CHEESEBURGER$8.49
CHEESE FRIES$5.99
FRENCH FRIES$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

266 S Main Street

Doylestown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
