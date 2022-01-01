Go
Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street

Popular Items

Hickory Smoked Wings$12.00
SERVED WITH: blue cheese dressing / celery
32oz Orange Crush$5.00
32oz Sangria$5.00
Crab Cake Sammie$17.00
lettuce / tomato / potato roll. Served with house fries.
Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved beef / provolone / fried onions / mayo / lettuce / hots / toasted roll. Served with house fries.
Blackened Chicken$14.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll. Served with house fries.
Double Cheeseburger$11.50
american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion / pickles / potato roll. Served with house fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla. Served with house fries.
32oz Grapefruit Crush$5.00
Cali Burrito$14.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries. Served with house fries.
2844 Hudson Street

BALTIMORE MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
