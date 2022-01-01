Go
Lee's Pint and Shell

We are happy to be open to serve you for your carry out and delivery needs. 100% of your tips go directly to our service staff!
Please scroll to the bottom of your screen before submitting your order to add a tip.

2844 Hudson Street

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger (P)$13.00
american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion /pickles / potato roll
Blackened Chicken (P)$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Fried Pickles (P)$9.00
dill pickle spears / panko bread crumb / spicy buttermilk ranch
Salad Southwest Chicken (P)$16.00
Cheesesteak (P)$14.00
shaved beef / provolone / fried onions / mayo / lettuce / hots / toasted roll
Blackened Salmon Wrap (P)$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (P)$15.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla
Cali Burrito (P)$16.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Roasted Brussel Sprouts (P)$13.00
bacon / shallots / dried cherries/ mascarpone cheese / pistachio / balsamic
Tacos Fish (P)$16.00
grilled mahi mahi / salsa verde / shredded cabbage / pico de gallo / avocado crema / pickled jalapeno
Location

2844 Hudson Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
