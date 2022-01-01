Lees Summit bars & lounges you'll love

Lees Summit restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Lees Summit

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower$12.95
jalapeno aiolo, malt vinegar aioli
Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
More about Third Street Social
Arcade Alley image

 

Arcade Alley

316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauces and a Side
PAC-MAN Bites$7.00
Breaded Gouda mac n cheese bite with bacon
served with ranch
Kid's Chicken Nuggets (4)$6.00
4 Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of a side and dipping sauces
More about Arcade Alley
Long-Bell Pizza Co. image

 

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
O.G. 2.0 Burger$12.00
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.
Smoked Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 PER ORDER
Smoked chicken, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Garlic crust$15.00
16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs
More about Long-Bell Pizza Co.
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Family Meal Pack$59.95
Family packs feed 4-6ppl
More about Summit Grill
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
Pork Tenderloin$11.99
Hand-Breaded Panko Coated Tenderloin, Deep Fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Side of horseradish upon request.
Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Shaved sirloin topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with a side of As Jus.
More about Lakewood Local
Restaurant banner

 

Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana

27909 E. Colbern Rd., Lake Lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.50
Traditional Wings$14.50
Sd Ranch$0.50
More about Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana

