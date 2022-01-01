Lees Summit bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lees Summit
More about Third Street Social
Third Street Social
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Brussels & Cauliflower
|$12.95
jalapeno aiolo, malt vinegar aioli
|Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
More about Arcade Alley
Arcade Alley
316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauces and a Side
|PAC-MAN Bites
|$7.00
Breaded Gouda mac n cheese bite with bacon
served with ranch
|Kid's Chicken Nuggets (4)
|$6.00
4 Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of a side and dipping sauces
More about Long-Bell Pizza Co.
Long-Bell Pizza Co.
3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit
|Popular items
|O.G. 2.0 Burger
|$12.00
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
3 PER ORDER
Smoked chicken, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
|Garlic crust
|$15.00
16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs
More about Summit Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Family Meal Pack
|$59.95
Family packs feed 4-6ppl
More about Lakewood Local
PIZZA • GRILL
Lakewood Local
811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.99
Hand-Breaded Panko Coated Tenderloin, Deep Fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Side of horseradish upon request.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.99
Shaved sirloin topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with a side of As Jus.