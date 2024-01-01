Bacon cheeseburgers in Lees Summit
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit
|Smokey Bacon BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Half-pound of freshly prepared black angus beef patty, topped with our tangy house-made bbq sauce. the flavorful combination of melted cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, and smokey bacon adds to the feast. served on a toasted potato bun, and your choice of fries.
|Smokey Bacon BBQ Burger - $10 Burger Monday
|$10.00
Half a pound of fresh, never-frozen Black Angus Beef. Our house-made BBQ Sauce anchors the creation, while melted Cheddar Cheese, crispy Onion Strings, and smoky Bacon create a symphony of flavors. All sandwiched between a grilled Potato Bun, this culinary masterpiece is sure to satisfy your cravings.