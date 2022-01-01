Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Lees Summit

Go
Lees Summit restaurants
Toast

Lees Summit restaurants that serve bruschetta

Consumer pic

 

Main Slice

235 SE Main, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA$11.00
More about Main Slice
Item pic

 

Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley

316 Southeast Douglas Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta burger$13.00
Smoked burger topped with our balsamic bruschetta and cheese
More about Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Lees Summit

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Cheese Fries

Ravioli

Garlic Bread

Shrimp Tacos

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Map

More near Lees Summit to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston