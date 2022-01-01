Burritos in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve burritos
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT
|BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE
|$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|Chorizo Burrito
|$9.00
cheddar jalapeno tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack, carameelized onion, served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, side of sour cream and salsa
More about El Potro Lee's Summit
SALADS • SANDWICHES
El Potro Lee's Summit
210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit
|(Ala) Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$6.49
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$10.99
|Burrito El Cazador
|$12.49