Burritos in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve burritos

Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$9.00
cheddar jalapeno tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack, carameelized onion, served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, side of sour cream and salsa
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
(Ala) Shredded Chicken Burrito$6.49
Chile Verde Burrito$10.99
Burrito El Cazador$12.49
More about El Potro Lee's Summit
Costa Vida - Lee's Summit image

 

Costa Vida - Lee's Summit

115 Highway 291, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Lee's Summit

