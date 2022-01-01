Lees Summit restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Lees Summit restaurants

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social - Lee's Summit

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$23.95
half chicken, choice of side
Nashville Hot Wings$11.95
double fried, hot pepper aioli, ranch
Social Cheeseburger$0.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
More about Third Street Social - Lee's Summit
Custard's Last Stand image

 

Custard's Last Stand

308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Specialty Concrete$5.29
A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
Regular Speclty Sundae$6.29
Our 16 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
Papa Specialty Concrete$7.09
A Papa Specialty Concrete is 22 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
More about Custard's Last Stand
Consumer pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit

1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger - The Great American$15.00
A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun
Country Fried Chicken$19.00
The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side
Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken$15.00
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
Consumer pic

 

Roots. Seasonal Cuisine

940 Northwest Pryor Road, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roots Burger$14.00
House seasoning, white cheddar sauce, smoked paprika aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
CRAB STUFFED CHEESE BREAD$13.00
Sourdough, herbed cream, parmesan crusted
Pasta Autunno$23.00
Spinach, mushroom, butternut squash, bell pepper, sundried tomato, spaghetti squash noodle, (sub tortellini 2), Mediterranean herb oil | Add: Chicken +$7.00 | Shrimp +$9.00 | Salmon +$10.00 | Steak +$11.00
More about Roots. Seasonal Cuisine
Long-Bell Pizza Co. image

 

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$14.00
One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip
O.G. 2.0 Burger$14.00
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.
Birria Dip Sand$14.00
Birria Dip Sandwich-
Cilantro lime aioli, slow braised birria beef, quesadilla cheese, citrus pickled onion, fresh baked botillo bread.
More about Long-Bell Pizza Co.
Consumer pic

 

Main Slice

235 SE Main, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18 BYO PIZZA$20.50
BYO
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$5.25
ROMAINE, COLBY JACK, RED ONION, TOMATOES, AND CROUTONS WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING
14'' BYO PIZZA$16.00
BYO
More about Main Slice
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit

1660 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
78' Classic$10.99
This one made us famous! We started grillin’ these in Lawrence in 1978. Burger –American Cheese – Bun – ‘Nuff said!
Dozen Wings$18.99
Dozen wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Half Wings$9.99
½ dozen bone in wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse image

 

Wally's Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cluckers$13.00
buttermilk brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried, choice of dipping sauce, served with Wally's famous fries
That's a Wrap$12.00
cheddar jalapeno wrap, cluckers, romaine, diced tomato, shredded cheddar, bacon, spicy avocado spread, her-ranch dressing
Wally's Wings$13.00
dry rubbed, fried, then grilled and tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo or honey-sriracha sauce served with celery, lime, pickles choice of blue cheese or herb ranch dipping sauce
More about Wally's Grill & Drafthouse
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean Food

705 Southeast Melody lane, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gryo Plate$13.00
gyro meat,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce
Gyro Combo$13.00
gyro,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki
Gyro sandwich$11.00
pita bread stuffed with beef gyro,tomato,lettuce ,cucumber,tzatziki sauce
More about Sahara Mediterranean Food
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$7.95
Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Inka corn and Choice of dressing
Crispy Shrimp Platter$22.95
Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce
Shrimp Fettuccini$19.95
Shrimp , Spinach, Tomatoes with Alfredo cream sauce
More about Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken-Fried Chicken$21.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
Fried Chicken Salad$14.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Chicken-Fried Chicken$14.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
More about Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local - Lee's Summit

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Tacos$13.99
3 soft flour, Steak tacos with onions cilantro and Creamy Jalapeno sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
Pub Burger$12.99
Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, American Cheese, LTO, on a brioche bun
More about Lakewood Local - Lee's Summit
Wing Studio image

CHICKEN WINGS

Wing Studio

280 SW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
8PC Traditional Meal$12.99
8pc Traditional wings your choice of fries or side salad and 20oz fountain drink.
5PC TENDERS$8.49
FRIES$2.49
More about Wing Studio
Consumer pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

506M SE MO 291 HWY, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce$2.15
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
Spicy Krab Wrap$6.99
Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Consumer pic

 

Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley

316 Southeast Douglas Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jazzy Fries$4.00
Brown Sugar Cinnamon seasoning dusted over the fries
Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Smoked portabella mushrooms hand battered served with your choice of dressing
Fish & Chips$13.00
Beer batter golden brown Swai served with our house Jazzy sauce and your choice of side!
More about Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley
Main pic

 

Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC - 312 sw Greenwich Dr. Lee's Summit, MO. 64082

312 Southwest Greenwich Drive, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC - 312 sw Greenwich Dr. Lee's Summit, MO. 64082
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit

304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.7 (5942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lee's Summit

860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lee's Summit
Main pic

 

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit

2061 NW Lowenstein Dr, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit
Arcade Alley image

 

Arcade Alley

316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Arcade Alley
Consumer pic

 

Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street

25 Southeast 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood image

 

Marina 27 Steak and Seafood

22 A St, Lake lotawana

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables image

 

Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St

321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
Sabor Latino image

 

Sabor Latino

22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Sabor Latino
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(Ala) Crispy Taco$3.49
(Ala) Deep Fried Taco$3.99
Queso Potro Especial$6.49
More about El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
Restaurant banner

 

Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana - 27909 E. Colbern Rd.

27909 E. Colbern Rd., Lake Lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KID CHICKEN BITES$5.00
SD Ranch$0.50
Wing Platter & FF$30.50
More about Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana - 27909 E. Colbern Rd.
Restaurant banner

 

Smoke Brewing Company - 209 SE Main

209 Southeast Main Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smoke Brewing Company - 209 SE Main
Restaurant banner

 

Calaveras - 219 Southeast Main Street

219 Southeast Main Street, Lake Lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Calaveras - 219 Southeast Main Street
Restaurant banner

 

Station 7 - 9418 S MO Hwy 7

9418 S MO Hwy 7, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Station 7 - 9418 S MO Hwy 7
Love Coffee image

 

Love Coffee

813 SW Lemans Ln, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.8 (479 reviews)
More about Love Coffee

