Lees Summit restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lees Summit restaurants
Third Street Social - Lee's Summit
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$23.95
half chicken, choice of side
|Nashville Hot Wings
|$11.95
double fried, hot pepper aioli, ranch
|Social Cheeseburger
|$0.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Custard's Last Stand
308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Mini Specialty Concrete
|$5.29
A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
|Regular Speclty Sundae
|$6.29
Our 16 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
|Papa Specialty Concrete
|$7.09
A Papa Specialty Concrete is 22 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|Burger - The Great American
|$15.00
A half pound of fresh, never frozen, Angus ground chuck, choice of cheese (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar, gouda, American or Havarti) lettuce, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, and pickles on a grilled potato bun
|Country Fried Chicken
|$19.00
The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side
|Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing
Roots. Seasonal Cuisine
940 Northwest Pryor Road, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Roots Burger
|$14.00
House seasoning, white cheddar sauce, smoked paprika aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
|CRAB STUFFED CHEESE BREAD
|$13.00
Sourdough, herbed cream, parmesan crusted
|Pasta Autunno
|$23.00
Spinach, mushroom, butternut squash, bell pepper, sundried tomato, spaghetti squash noodle, (sub tortellini 2), Mediterranean herb oil | Add: Chicken +$7.00 | Shrimp +$9.00 | Salmon +$10.00 | Steak +$11.00
Long-Bell Pizza Co.
3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip
|O.G. 2.0 Burger
|$14.00
Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.
|Birria Dip Sand
|$14.00
Birria Dip Sandwich-
Cilantro lime aioli, slow braised birria beef, quesadilla cheese, citrus pickled onion, fresh baked botillo bread.
Main Slice
235 SE Main, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|18 BYO PIZZA
|$20.50
BYO
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD
|$5.25
ROMAINE, COLBY JACK, RED ONION, TOMATOES, AND CROUTONS WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING
|14'' BYO PIZZA
|$16.00
BYO
Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit
1660 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|78' Classic
|$10.99
This one made us famous! We started grillin’ these in Lawrence in 1978. Burger –American Cheese – Bun – ‘Nuff said!
|Dozen Wings
|$18.99
Dozen wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|Half Wings
|$9.99
½ dozen bone in wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Wally's Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Cluckers
|$13.00
buttermilk brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried, choice of dipping sauce, served with Wally's famous fries
|That's a Wrap
|$12.00
cheddar jalapeno wrap, cluckers, romaine, diced tomato, shredded cheddar, bacon, spicy avocado spread, her-ranch dressing
|Wally's Wings
|$13.00
dry rubbed, fried, then grilled and tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo or honey-sriracha sauce served with celery, lime, pickles choice of blue cheese or herb ranch dipping sauce
Sahara Mediterranean Food
705 Southeast Melody lane, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Gryo Plate
|$13.00
gyro meat,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce
|Gyro Combo
|$13.00
gyro,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki
|Gyro sandwich
|$11.00
pita bread stuffed with beef gyro,tomato,lettuce ,cucumber,tzatziki sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$7.95
Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Inka corn and Choice of dressing
|Crispy Shrimp Platter
|$22.95
Panko crusted jumbo shrimp with Hushpuppies, Fries and Cocktail sauce
|Shrimp Fettuccini
|$19.95
Shrimp , Spinach, Tomatoes with Alfredo cream sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Chicken-Fried Chicken
|$21.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Chicken-Fried Chicken
$14.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
PIZZA • GRILL
Lakewood Local - Lee's Summit
811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|Steak Tacos
|$13.99
3 soft flour, Steak tacos with onions cilantro and Creamy Jalapeno sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
|Pub Burger
|$12.99
Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, American Cheese, LTO, on a brioche bun
CHICKEN WINGS
Wing Studio
280 SW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|8PC Traditional Meal
|$12.99
8pc Traditional wings your choice of fries or side salad and 20oz fountain drink.
|5PC TENDERS
|$8.49
|FRIES
|$2.49
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
506M SE MO 291 HWY, Lee's Summit
|Popular items
|619
|$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
|Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce
|$2.15
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
|Spicy Krab Wrap
|$6.99
Imitation Crab, peanuts, pepperjack, rice, sriracha, and spicy chinese sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley
316 Southeast Douglas Street, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|Jazzy Fries
|$4.00
Brown Sugar Cinnamon seasoning dusted over the fries
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.00
Smoked portabella mushrooms hand battered served with your choice of dressing
|Fish & Chips
|$13.00
Beer batter golden brown Swai served with our house Jazzy sauce and your choice of side!
Ultimate Lumpia Bowls LLC - 312 sw Greenwich Dr. Lee's Summit, MO. 64082
312 Southwest Greenwich Drive, Lees Summit
CHICKEN
Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit
304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy, Lee's Summit
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lee's Summit
860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit
2061 NW Lowenstein Dr, Lees Summit
Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
25 Southeast 3rd Street, Lees Summit
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
22 A St, Lake lotawana
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit
SALADS • SANDWICHES
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit
|Popular items
|(Ala) Crispy Taco
|$3.49
|(Ala) Deep Fried Taco
|$3.99
|Queso Potro Especial
|$6.49
Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana - 27909 E. Colbern Rd.
27909 E. Colbern Rd., Lake Lotawana
|Popular items
|KID CHICKEN BITES
|$5.00
|SD Ranch
|$0.50
|Wing Platter & FF
|$30.50
Smoke Brewing Company - 209 SE Main
209 Southeast Main Street, Lees Summit
Calaveras - 219 Southeast Main Street
219 Southeast Main Street, Lake Lotawana
