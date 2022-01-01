Chicken sandwiches in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.95
jalapeno slaw, Martin's potato roll
More about Third Street Social
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Family Meal Pack$59.95
Family packs feed 4-6ppl
More about Summit Grill
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
More about Lakewood Local

