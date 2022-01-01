Chicken tenders in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Third Street Social
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
Arcade Alley
316 SE Douglas, Lee Summit
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with your choice of Dipping Sauces and a Side
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
|Family Meal Pack
|$59.95
Family packs feed 4-6ppl