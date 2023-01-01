Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit

1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake w/ Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream$10.00
The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse, chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips. It’s the childhood treat that’s all grown up. Served with Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream.
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
Pappo's Pizzeria - 428 - Lee's Summit

428 SW Ward Rd, Lee's Summit

BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$0.00
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria - 428 - Lee's Summit

