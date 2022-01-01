Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve chopped salad

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chop Salad$10.95
applewood bacon, hearts of palm, artichoke, peppadew, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, romano, herb vinaigrette
More about Third Street Social
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.95
Tomatoes, Cornichons, Red onion, Provolone, Crispy andoulli sausage with Herb vinaigrette dressing
More about Pearl Tavern
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Chop Salad$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheeses, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Summit Grill

