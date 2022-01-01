Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve cookies

Roots. Seasonal Cuisine

940 Northwest Pryor Road, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roots Cookies and Cream$8.00
Carrot cake cookie and butter pecan ice cream sandwich
More about Roots. Seasonal Cuisine
Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit

1660 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cast Iron Cookie$8.99
Delicious chunks of warm cookie with ice cream, chocolate and caramel. Served in a cast iron skillet out of the oven. Great for sharing.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Lee's Summit
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake$10.95
Cookies & Cream cheesecake layered with chocolate cake, topped with house-made chocolate sauce and cookie crumble.
More about Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

