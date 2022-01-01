Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Lees Summit

Go
Lees Summit restaurants
Toast

Lees Summit restaurants that serve french fries

Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables image

 

Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables

321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$2.50
French Fries
More about Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$2.49
More about El Potro Lee's Summit

Browse other tasty dishes in Lees Summit

Buffalo Wings

Curry

Chopped Salad

Shrimp Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Avocado Toast

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Lees Summit to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston