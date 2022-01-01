French toast in Lees Summit

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101, LEE SUMMIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
'MERICA FRENCH TOAST$10.49
Strawberries, blueberries, mascarpone honey glaze topped w/ whipped cream & powdered sugar
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Almond French Toast$9.00
thick cut french toast coated in brown sugar and crushed almonds then grilled, topped with powdered sugar, served with choice of bacon or sausage links
Kids French Toast Sticks & Bacon$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt hand dipped french toast sticks, bacon
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Thick-Cut Brioche French Toast$11.95
Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream, Sausage
More about Summit Grill

