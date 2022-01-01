Fried chicken sandwiches in Lees Summit

Go
Lees Summit restaurants
Toast

Lees Summit restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
More about Lakewood Local

Browse other tasty dishes in Lees Summit

Tacos

Pies

Crispy Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Map

More near Lees Summit to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston