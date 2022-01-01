Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Lees Summit
/
Lees Summit
/
Garlic Bread
Lees Summit restaurants that serve garlic bread
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
No reviews yet
Side Garlic Bread
$0.75
1 piece
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
Avg 4.4
(1558 reviews)
Extra Garlic Bread
$1.00
More about Pearl Tavern
