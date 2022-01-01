Grilled chicken in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt
Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit
705 Southeast Melody lane, Lees Summit
|Hummas with Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta
|Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$11.00
pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$15.00
grilled chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$14.95
Dijonnaise, Thick Cut Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LTO
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red wine Vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL
Lakewood Local
811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Texas Toast, Smoked Chicken, American and Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Creamy Buffalo Sauce. Toasted and Melty.
Sabor Latino
22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Succulent, grilled chicken, onions, and tomatoes mixed with our house-made chimichurri sauce, served with Latin rice and creamy refried beans.