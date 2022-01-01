Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse image

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit

705 Southeast Melody lane, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummas with Grilled Chicken$14.00
hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta
Grilled Chicken sandwich$11.00
pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
Grilled Chicken Plate$15.00
grilled chicken kabobs,grilled onion and bell peppers over rice and tzatziki sauce
More about Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$14.95
Dijonnaise, Thick Cut Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LTO
Grilled Chicken Club$14.95
Dijonnaise, Thick Cut Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LTO
Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red wine Vinaigrette
More about Summit Grill
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$9.99
Texas Toast, Smoked Chicken, American and Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Creamy Buffalo Sauce. Toasted and Melty.
More about Lakewood Local
Item pic

 

Sabor Latino

22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$13.99
Succulent, grilled chicken, onions, and tomatoes mixed with our house-made chimichurri sauce, served with Latin rice and creamy refried beans.
More about Sabor Latino
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
(Ala) Fajita Taco Grilled Chicken$3.99
More about El Potro Lee's Summit

