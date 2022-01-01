Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lees Summit

Go
Lees Summit restaurants
Toast

Lees Summit restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Third Street Social image

 

Third Street Social

123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Size Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese$16.95
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$8.95
Fried Chicken Mac N Cheese$12.95
smoked jalapenos, pimento cheese sauce
More about Third Street Social
Item pic

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Not Your Mama's Mac 'n Cheese$14.00
cream mac n cheese, herb caramelized onions, crouton breadcrumbs, garlic bread
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Mac N' Cheese$22.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
Lobster Mac N Cheese$26.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
Mac N Cheese$24.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
(Choice of Shrimp or Lobster)
More about Pearl Tavern
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n' Cheese$8.95
Family Mac n Cheese$14.95
Kids Mac n' Cheese$6.95
More about Summit Grill
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables image

 

Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables

321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
Mac&Cheese
More about Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables
Restaurant banner

 

Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana

27909 E. Colbern Rd., Lake Lotawana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
KID MAC N CHEESE$5.00
More about Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana

Browse other tasty dishes in Lees Summit

Fajitas

Turkey Clubs

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Wedge Salad

Waffles

Margherita Pizza

Tacos

Map

More near Lees Summit to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston