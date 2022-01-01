Mac and cheese in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Third Street Social
Third Street Social
123 SE 3rd Street, Lees Summit
|Family Size Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese
|$16.95
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
|Fried Chicken Mac N Cheese
|$12.95
smoked jalapenos, pimento cheese sauce
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|Not Your Mama's Mac 'n Cheese
|$14.00
cream mac n cheese, herb caramelized onions, crouton breadcrumbs, garlic bread
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
for kids 12 and under - includes drink and choice of fries, chips or yogurt
More about Pearl Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Shrimp Mac N' Cheese
|$22.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$26.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
|Mac N Cheese
|$24.95
Creamy cheese sauce, Lobster veloute and Buttery bread crumbs
(Choice of Shrimp or Lobster)
More about Summit Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit
|Mac n' Cheese
|$8.95
|Family Mac n Cheese
|$14.95
|Kids Mac n' Cheese
|$6.95
More about Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables
321 SE Main St, Lee's Summit
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Mac&Cheese