Ravioli in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve ravioli

Roots. Seasonal Cuisine

940 Northwest Pryor Road, Lees Summit

Takeout
Ravioli Beni$15.00
Ricotta stuffed puff pastry, prosciutto, poached egg, classic hollandaise
More about Roots. Seasonal Cuisine
Main Slice

235 SE Main, Lees Summit

TakeoutDelivery
TOASTED RAVIOLI$9.00
TOASTED RAVIOLI WITH MARINARA
More about Main Slice

