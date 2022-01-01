Shrimp fajitas in Lees Summit
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit
|Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
Ancho grilled chicken and Cajun grilled shrimp served with a sautéed red onions and red bell peppers cooked with a bold fajita sauce. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and fresh chopped romaine, salsa, and sour cream. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge