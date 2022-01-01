Shrimp tacos in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Long-Bell Pizza Co.
3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit
|Asian Shrimp Tacos
|$9.00
Crispy fried shrimp or pollock, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro viniagrette
Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit
|Drafthouse Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
shrimp in honey-sriracha glaze, cilantro-lime slaw, flour tortillas, lime (Add another taco for $5)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pearl Tavern
1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
PIZZA • GRILL
Lakewood Local
811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit
|Sizzling Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Grilled Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a Remy sauce and fresh cilantro. With Lemon Slaw on side.