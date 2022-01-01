Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Lees Summit

Go
Lees Summit restaurants
Toast

Lees Summit restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Shrimp Tacos$9.00
Crispy fried shrimp or pollock, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro viniagrette
More about Long-Bell Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse

837 SW Lemans Ln, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drafthouse Shrimp Tacos$11.00
shrimp in honey-sriracha glaze, cilantro-lime slaw, flour tortillas, lime (Add another taco for $5)
More about Wally’s Grill & Drafthouse
Pearl Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl Tavern

1672 Chipman, Lee's Summit

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Jicima slaw, queso fresco, chipotle cream and habanero salsa
More about Pearl Tavern
Lakewood Local image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lakewood Local

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sizzling Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Grilled Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a Remy sauce and fresh cilantro. With Lemon Slaw on side.
More about Lakewood Local
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
#35 Shrimp Taco del Rio$9.49
Shrimp tacos del rio$13.49
(Ala) Shrimp Taco del Rio$6.25
More about El Potro Lee's Summit

