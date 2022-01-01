Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Lees Summit
/
Lees Summit
/
Sopapilla
Lees Summit restaurants that serve sopapilla
Sabor Latino
22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit
No reviews yet
Sopapilla
$6.99
Crispy tortilla covered in cinnamon &
sugar, topped with ice cream, drizzled with chocolate.
More about Sabor Latino
SALADS • SANDWICHES
El Potro Lee's Summit
210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(842 reviews)
Sopapillas
$4.99
More about El Potro Lee's Summit
