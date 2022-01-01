Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve sopapilla

Sabor Latino image

 

Sabor Latino

22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapilla$6.99
Crispy tortilla covered in cinnamon &
sugar, topped with ice cream, drizzled with chocolate.
More about Sabor Latino
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

El Potro Lee's Summit

210 sw Greenwich dr, Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$4.99
More about El Potro Lee's Summit

